JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – SkyWest will no longer be providing air service to the John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport, the airport authority said in a press release on Wednesday.
"SkyWest and other regional airlines have endured various stresses related to staffing, operating costs and extreme fluctuations in customer demand during the recent period affected by the pandemic and economic events," the authority said.
On March 11, the U.S. Department of Transportation, issued a request for proposals for air carriers to provide essential air service to the Johnstown airport and other affected airports. Carriers will respond by April 11.
The Johnstown airport is well positioned to attract high-quality air carriers, according to the authority.
"With the support of the community and local government, the Johnstown airport has increased passenger volumes to record levels; the highest levels over 15 years. Our management team and our consultant are acting rapidly to ensure that our airport authority can engage air carriers very early in the process to ensure the best possible placement in the bidding process," the authority said.
SkyWest has provided air service to Johnstown since 2020 and will continue to provide service at least for the next 90 days, until a new carrier is in place.
