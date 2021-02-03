A Mallard duck casts his shadow on a thin layer of ice covering the Stonycreek River as he heads toward open water near the Haynes Street Bridge in Kernville on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.
Skating duck
Trending Video
The Tribune-Democrat
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Experts answer your COVID-19 questions: 'I just received my first vaccine dose, when can I see my girlfriend, who tested positive last Wednesday?'
- Bishop McCort names former Shade coach Fyfe as offensive coordinator; Panthers program suspended
- Prisoner accused of licking spatula used to serve food pleads guilty to felony aggravated harassment
- Mike Mastovich | Silver showing in skeleton event has Richland’s Barefoot peering toward Beijing
- McCort's Mason Gibson, Forest Hills' Arrington capture Powerade titles
- Five wrestlers reach Powerade tourney quarterfinals
- ‘Part of a change’: Young son motivates Johnstown educator’s work to enhance diversity awareness in the classroom, community
- WATCH VIDEO | 'No secrets': Greater Johnstown coach says conversation could aid race relations
- Maryland man jailed after alleged fight with fellow skier
- WATCH VIDEO: Johnstown native’s latest book explores gambling, murder and the mob
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.