Six people were jailed following a drug sweep that mainly targeted crack-cocaine sales in the Coopersdale and Oakhurst public housing complexes on Tuesday.
A multi-agency sweep involving city, county, state and federal investigators executed warrants, charging four men and one woman with crack cocaine possession and delivery to a confidential informant – or conspiring in the act – throughout May and June, while another man was arrested for selling heroin at Coopersdale Homes.
The list includes:
• Farrar Amid "40" Banks, 32, of Vickroy Avenue, Ferndale, who is accused of selling crack cocaine to an informant for $100.
• Brandon "Herbo" Mays, 18, of Coopersdale Homes, who is accused of conspiracy in a $100 crack cocaine deal June 12.
• Haneef White, 20, of Farrell Avenue, Oakhurst, who is accused of selling crack cocaine to an informant June 12.
• Ronald Hameen "B" Nesmith, 25, of Philadelphia, who is accused of selling $60 worth of crack cocaine to an informant May 22.
• Charmeia Wallace, 33, of Coopersale Homes, Apartment 546, who is accused of selling crack cocaine June 27 to an informant for $60.
• David Alston, 26, of Coopersdale Homes, who is accused of selling heroin for $55 to an informant June 20.
Johnstown Police Department, the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office, the Cambria County Drug Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force partnered in the investigation that led to Tuesday's arrests.
Johnstown Housing Authority Executive Director Dan Kanuch said his office was aware of the arrests this week and was looking into the matter. But he confirmed Wallace and Alston were residents of the public housing properties and that eviction notices are being issued to both of them. Eviction is also being issued for two other Coopersdale residents who aren't facing charges because their apartments were "associated" with investigations that led to the arrests of two men dealing drugs there from outside the neighborhood, he said.
Trespassing citations will be issued against the men who aren't tenants for conducting illicit activity on the properties, he said.
All six individuals were jailed after failing to post percentage bonds set against them by District Judge Michael Musulin on Tuesday. Alston's bail was set at $35,000. Wallace's and White's bail were set at $40,000 and Banks' was set at $45,000.
City crime data posted on the Johnstown Housing Authority's website show 36 people have been arrested in the authority's public housing communities this year through May 31 – a total that includes both residents and visitors. That figure represents approximately 3% of the 1,152 arrests citywide over the same span this year.
