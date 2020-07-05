Six people were injured in a Pennsylvania Turnpike crash Sunday afternoon involving a tractor-trailer and at least two other vehicles in Somerset County.
A state police Turnpike dispatcher in Harrisburg said the incident involved two separate collisions within moments of one another just beyond mile marker 126 in the eastbound lanes.
Five people were flown by medical helicopter from the scene, but as of 5:30 p.m., no fatalities were reported.
Another motorist was transported by ambulance, state police said.
A state police corporal said it was not clear how the crash occurred or when the tractor-trailer became involved.
Shawnee Fire Department in Bedford County responded to the scene.
Several tow trucks were also called to the crash, enabling the roadway to be reopened by 5:30 p.m.
