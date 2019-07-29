A winning lottery ticket worth more than $100,000 was sold Sunday at a Somerset County convenience store, Pennsylvania Lottery officials said Monday.
The $101,866 progressive top prize-winning ticket for the Lottery’s Triple Win game was sold at CoGo’s Express, 2380 W. Bakersville Edie Road, Somerset, which will receive a $500 bonus for selling the ticket, according to a press release issued Monday morning by Lottery officials.
The holder of a top prize-winning Fast Play ticket should immediately sign the back of the ticket, call the Lottery at 717-702-8146 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office, Lottery officials said.
Triple Win is a $10 Fast Play game that offers 50 progressive top prizes starting at $100,000.
Fast Play games print on demand from a Lottery sales terminal or self-service touch-screen vending terminal. They are similar to scratch-off games, but without the need to scratch a ticket or wait for a drawing, according to Lottery officials. Fast Play prizes must be claimed within one year of the ticket’s purchase date.
