EBENSBURG, Pa. – Six people are vying for the three spots on the Cambria County Board of Commissioners.
In the primary, four men – incumbent Commissioner Scott Hunt, John DeBartola, Keith Rager and Joseph Taranto – will compete for two Republican spots on the November ballot. Incumbent commissioners Thomas Chernisky and William “BJ” Smith are running unopposed in the Democratic primary.
Hunt, of Southmont Borough, said that he is running for reelection to build upon the work he has done as commissioner.
“I think in the last three-plus years, I’ve done a good job. I feel that I’ve been fiscally responsible with taxpayer dollars. We’ve done a lot of good things, including broadband expansion,” he said. “I’ve been involved, especially with the mental health side of the county, which I think is very important. I just want to continue what I’ve been doing for the last three years, and I feel that I have more to offer, and we have more things to get done.”
DeBartola, of Johnstown, said that he is running to fix what he sees as issues with how the county is managed.
“I will provide transparency, address these issues and eliminate favoritism,” he said.
DeBartola said that he and Taranto have spent many years learning the problems within the county.
“I have spent several years attending as many meetings as possible to learn the problems and issues throughout the county,” he said. “I feel I offer a new perspective. ... What do you have to lose? Why not give my running mate, Joseph Taranto, and I a chance?”
Rager, of Salix, said that after serving in the Marine Corps, working for UPS and now serving two terms on the Forest Hills School District board, being a county commissioner is the next step.
“Personally, I believe we need new blood and a lot of things, but I believe in term limits,” he said.
If elected, Rager said he plans to be fiscally responsible.
“I’m going to be fiscally responsible, but you have to get human capital,” he said, adding that he has run into similar issues on the school board. “Nowadays, human capital is key because if you don’t have people running your drive-throughs or running your business, or taking care of the offices at the courthouse, it’s a problem, but you have to be able to balance those two.”
Taranto, of Johnstown, cited what he calls the mishandling of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) as one of his reasons for running.
“If the county is so grossly mishandling a simple program like ERAP, what else are they mishandling?” he said. “It is my belief that the mismanagement by the commissioners plays a large part in the county’s decline.”
He added that he is running for commissioner due to the decline he has seen in the county.
“Our county is in decline – decreasing GDP, decreasing employment, decrease in work force, decrease in population,” he said. “Under our current commissioners, our county is losing. Isn’t it time to change the direction of our county and start winning?”
Like his running mate, Taranto said he will work for transparency and to eliminate favoritism and “secret meetings” if elected.
Chernisky, of Geistown, said that he wants to continue the “great work” that he and Smith began in 2016.
“We kept our promises of fully funding Penn Highlands Community College,” he said. “We reopened the Nanty Glo Senior Activity Center, and we were able to work as a team to eliminate a nearly $10 million general fund deficit. We were fiscally responsible and made cuts to spending that resulted in Cambria County having tax cuts four out of the last seven years, saving the taxpayers of Cambria County $4.8 million per year.”
He added that Smith, of Sidman, who is running as a team with Chernisky, said he would like to see all three current commissioners retain their seats.
“I think that there is some more work to do. We took care of our infrastructure and rebuilt all of our bridges. I’d like to see the same three guys back in again,” he said.
Smith noted that S&P Global Ratings raised the county’s bond rating from BBB to A- with a positive outlook, its first A rating in more than 30 years.
“So, I think we’re doing something right,” he said.
