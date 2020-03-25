SOMERSET – Three people from Somerset County and three from Westmoreland County were jailed on drug charges following a raid Wednesday at a residence in Somerset Township.
According to a criminal complaint, state police in Somerset – armed with a search warrant for a home in the 100 block of David Lane – allegedly seized a large amount of methamphetamine, heroin and packaging material used for distributing illegal drugs. Heroin baggies stamped “Baseball” also were found.
The three from Somerset County are: Michael Allen Knisely, 29, of Boswell; Courtney Amber Helmick, 20, of Somerset; and Valerie Ann Svonavec, 26, of Rockwood. They were arrested inside the residence.
Westmoreland County residents charged were Thomas Granny, 40, of West Newton; Erin Leigh Hess, 39, of Mount Pleasant; and Eric R. Converso, 41, of Wyano.
They were arrest inside a 2016 GMC pickup truck after leaving the residence known for drug activity, the police complaint said.
All face felony and misdemeanor drug charges.
All six are in the Somerset County Jail on $100,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.