JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The percentage of vacancies at Cambria County Children and Youth Services hit 50% on Thursday when the county commissioners accepted the resignations of four more employees.
Thursday’s meeting also was the second meeting with no new hires on the agenda for the agency.
Representatives from the agency attended the commissioners’ meeting Thursday to express their continued frustration with what they described as a desperate situation and a retention crisis.
President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky said that the county remains committed to a full-court press to recruit new caseworkers.
Caseworker supervisor Lynn Popovich told the commissioners that the agency currently has 18 vacancies out of 36 caseworker jobs on the books.
According to Popovich, one of those open spots was vacated by a caseworker hired in March that decided it was not the right situation. Another vacancy had previously been filled by an employee who had worked with the agency for 15 years and decided it was time to move on.
Popovich noted that when Commissioners Scott Hunt and William “B.J.” Smith met with union staff on April 1, senior staff members told the commissioners that they were holding out hope for a resolution – but if it wasn’t reached, they would move on as well.
“Several others are looking, and our situation feels hopeless,” Popovich said. “The longer this takes, the more dire our needs become, the less staff we have, and we are experiencing irreparable damage to our agency.”
Since January, the agency has received 1,227 reports of child abuse and neglect, according to Popovich, with 17 caseworkers available to provide services to the 98 children placed in the care of the agency and 1,098 total children receiving services from the agency.
“Caseloads are unmanageable and our agency is going to implode,” she said.
Popovich questioned which other agency the county would let function with 50% staffing.
“You have an opportunity today – choose to do the right thing and take action now,” she said.
Caseworker Cara Ringler noted that “resignations continue to outpace hiring” at the agency.
“Bold steps are needed to keep the experienced workers you have and fill these massive vacancies,” she said. “You don’t need to hire one or two college graduates. You need to replace 50% of a vital workforce, and you need to do it immediately.”
Paula Eppley-Newman, executive director of Beginnings Inc., said that her organization works alongside CYS and that the effects of the vacancies at the agency are starting to impact other area agencies.
“That ripple effect is affecting my team now,” she said. “They’re seeing more serious abuse cases. … You don’t know what you’re going to find. They take care of things and put out the dumpster fire. We come in afterward to see what’s going on, so we don’t even see everything that they see, but we still see the fleas and the mice and the rats – everything else that’s in those homes that get attached to my staff and they carry home to their families.
“The more help they have, the easier our job will be.”
Katie Smolen is a reporter with The Tribune-Democrat. Follow her on Twitter @KSmolen1230.
