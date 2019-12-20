SINGING LESSONS

The Greater Johnstown Community Chorus, under the direction of Kim Rauch (right), leads a congregation of 250 in the singing of “The First Noel” during the Community Service of Lessons and Carols, held Friday evening, Ded. 20, 2019, at The Grand Halle in the Cambria City neighborhood of Johnstown. The service replicated the traditional Christmas Eve gathering at King’s College in Cambridge, England, first introduced in 1918 following World War I.