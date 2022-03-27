JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Mount Sinai Institutional Baptist Church’s Power of Praise Ministry Choir filled Gallery on Gazebo with religious songs on Sunday afternoon.
Their performance was part of the Singing for Seniors series, a program created to bring music to people ages 60 and older and those described as “young at heart,” too.
Audience members were encouraged to join along in the signing.
“We’re always willing and wanting to go out and uplift the Lord and bring the Lord’s music to others in the community,” Andrea Rouse, the choir’s president, said. “If we touch one person, we’re doing our job within our ministry.”
The Rev. Maurice Williams, Mount Sinai’s pastor, said bringing music to the community followed the motto: “We’re the church that cares.”
“We have a group of people within the confines of our congregation who know who God is and who are willing to serve in any capacity,” Williams said. “And that is a great asset because God has placed within the confines of his church, Mount Sinai, a group of people who are able and willing and are happy to serve.”
The event was supported by the Pennsylvania Rural Arts Alliance and the 1889 Foundation.
“The group that was hit the hardest during COVID were older people who didn’t see people or didn’t talk with people,” Rosemary Pawlowski, director of the gallery, said.
“We asked for money so that people could get together and sing together. The research shows us that people, as they become older, they need to exercise their mind, and singing is something that utilizes your mind. You have to remember. You have to read music. You have to think about the rhythm, think about the words. It’s just good mind aerobics, singing. Plus, you’ll enjoy it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.