A Johnstown landmark will celebrate 70 years of screenings with a local classic next weekend.
The Silver Drive-in will mark its 70th anniversary by showing the hockey film “Slap Shot” on its nearly 90-foot-wide screen – a first in decades, if not since the Paul Newman movie’s original release, according to Rick Rosko, a co-owner of the venue.
“I’ve always wanted to show it but never had the opportunity,” said Rosko, whose drive-in draws crowds on first-run movies.
COVID-19 has expanded the script for drive-ins, which had already been seeing a resurgence in recent years.
In recent months, drive-ins across the country – the Silver included – have been airing familiar older favorites such as “Back to the Future” and “Ghostbusters.”
“Slap Shot” – the cult classic about a struggling minor league hockey team in fictional Charlestown – was filmed in Johnstown and inspired by the real-life Johnstown Jets’ championship run in 1975.
Featuring Newman as aging player-coach Reggie Dunlop and launching future hockey icons the Hanson Brothers, “Slap Shot” has been a fan favorite ever since.
“A lot of people around here were in ‘Slap Shot’ (as extras) and I think people will get a kick out of seeing it here,” Rosko said.
As planned, gates will open to the drive-in at 7 p.m. Aug. 14 and “Slap Shot” will start at 8:40 p.m. The 1980 Dan Akroyd-John Belushi musical comedy “The Blues Brothers” will follow on the bill.
The movies will also be screened again Aug. 15, 16 and 20, he said.
Drive-in’s future
Drive-ins are down to just 300 or so left in the nation as of 2018.
COVID-19 has put the outdoor theaters back under the limelight again, with many hosting both live and recorded concerts, weddings and other special events that aren’t doable elsewhere due to social distancing.
National acts, including country artist Keith Urban and Americana band, The Avett Brothers, have played drive-in shows.
The British glam-rock band The Struts will play at a Butler County drive-in on Aug. 21.
Along Scalp Avenue, the Silver Drive-in has hosted graduations and church services in recent months.
Rosko said he’s making plans to screen a pre-recorded Metallica concert this summer.
For the first time in years, three live bands from Johnstown – Matt Otis and the Sound, JD and Cindy and The Evergreens – performed Wednesday evening as part of a celebration for the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies’ 30th birthday.
The theater’s digital projector is rolling, but plans haven’t changed to sell the location, Rosko said.
A North Carolina group is one of two that have shown interest in the location. But Rosko said he’s still hopeful a local ownership group will take the keys to the nearly nine-acre venue and guide it through the coming decades.
“Drive-ins are hot again now. People are starting to build them again,” he said. “And with additional property, someone could add another screen here. But my biggest hope is that we can keep it local.”
