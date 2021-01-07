In a showroom with a powerful Mustang Shelby at the center, the Windber Ford and Lincoln dealership marked 25 years in business. Since its inception in 1995, the company has represented Ford Motor company brands. Laurel Ford at 135 Ford Drive was the successor to Whalley Ford, which was founded in the 1920s on Graham Avenue in Windber. “Laurel Ford Lincoln has been proud to be a part of the Windber community since 1995,” Laurel Auto Group owner Matthew Smith said. The Laurel Auto Group consists of seven franchised new vehicle dealerships, employing 225 people in Cambria, Somerset and Westmoreland counties.
