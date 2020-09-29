The Salvation Army will hold its Treasures for Children and Senior sign-ups from 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; Oct. 5 through 9; Oct. 20 through 23; and Oct. 26 through 30.
The sign-up is for needy children ages 14 and under and seniors 60 and older in the Johnstown ZIP codes of 15901 to 15909.
To receive an appointment time, call the office at 814-539-3110 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
You must bring birth certificates for all children (can be substituted by a print off of all children’s names and birth dates from the welfare office), a state ID for yourself, proof of address (a bill with your name on it or your lease agreement), proof of income and proof of expenses.
Children are not allowed to accompany adults for applications. Masks or face shields are required to enter the building.
An online application is available through Oct. 31 on the Salvation Army of Johnstown’s Facebook page and no appointment is needed to apply.
If you would like to be provided with treasures tags and shop to give gifts to needy families and have not received a letter in the mail by Oct. 13, call the office or email karyn.morris@use.salvationarmy.org.
