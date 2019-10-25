A new sign in the heart of Old Westmont commemorates the neighborhood’s addition to the National Register of Historic Places 24 years ago.
The sign is located at the intersection of Bucknell Avenue and Greene Street, near the tennis courts at the Mound.
Alex Ashcom, Westmont Borough secretary, said on Friday morning that it was placed “right here in the middle” of the Westmont Historic District in order to maximize its visibility.
“We wanted it to be a place that’s visible for the residents,” Ashcom said. “We have a lot of folks who come through here – biking, walking, going to the Incline, bringing their kids up – so it’s nice to celebrate our history.
“That’s what we need to do.”
Present to officially unveil the sign on Friday morning were Ashcom, Westmont Mayor Bob Callahan and his wife Toni, Westmont Borough Council member Jim Mirabile, Westmont Public Works Director Don Blasko and Westmont Public Works employee Brad Smith.
The sign is a brown metal plaque atop a signpost, similar in design to the more common blue-and-yellow Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission signs seen at historical sites around the state. It reads: “Westmont Historic District has been placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1995 by the United States Department of the Interior.”
Ashcom said the sign was paid for by a $1,100 grant from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation, a New York-based charitable organization that funds the installation of roadside signs and plaques at historic sites around the United States.
“I was contacted by them,” he recalled, “and they said, ‘Hey, we noticed you have a historic district. Do you want a sign?’ ”
The Westmont Historic District includes most of the eastern half of Westmont Borough, which is commonly known as Old Westmont.
According to its National Register of Historic Places registration form, the historic district is roughly bounded by Clarion Street, Edgehill Drive, Blair Street, Wayne Street, Diamond Boulevard and Stackhouse Park. The district includes 430 contributing buildings and two parks.
The district’s most prominent characteristic, according to its National Register of Historic Places registration form, is its concentration of large, well-preserved homes built in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the era during which one of the country’s largest iron and steel producers developed the area into a residential suburb in the aftermath of the 1889 Flood.
“The Westmont Historic District is significant in the areas of community planning and industry as the largest company neighborhood sponsored by the Cambria Iron Company,” Jonathan E. Daily, who in 1993 was the Johnstown Area Heritage Association’s historic preservation manager, wrote when he submitted the district for inclusion on the register.
“Westmont was planned to be a diverse community, with homes for the upper class as well as affordable homes for (Cambria’s) many laborers,” Daily wrote. “It can be viewed as a social experiment, a planned suburb away from the city, barring industry and most commercial enterprises and yet embracing a diversity of social classes.”
