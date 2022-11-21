EBENSBURG, Pa. – More than eight months after a Windber man who had been released from prison in 2016 after spending 25 years in prison on a murder conviction died, a $8.2 million settlement was announced Monday in a lawsuit filed on behalf of his estate.
Jonathan Feinberg, of Philadelphia, announced late Monday morning that a $8.2 million settlement has been reached on behalf of the estate of Kevin Siehl.
According to Feinberg, to the understanding of the attorney’s involved in the case, the settlement is the third largest in the state and one of the largest outside of the Philadelphia area.
Similarly, in April, the estate of David Munchinski was awarded $8.75 million after serving 26 years in prison for a murder charge in Fayette County. Like Siehl, he died waiting for a resolution to his case.
“The magnitude of this settlement is a fitting recognition for the outrageous and shocking misconduct that led to Mr. Siehl’s conviction for a crime he did not commit,” Feinberg said.
The state of Pennsylvania has no law in regards to mandated payments for those wrongfully convicted.
In October, a bill was referred to the state House Judiciary Committee that would provide a set compensation for each year the individual was wrongfully convicted if the bill is approved.
Kevin Siehl was arrested in 1991 – and later convicted – after his estranged wife, Christine Siehl, was found stabbed to death inside her apartment’s bathroom in Johnstown’s Moxham section on July 14, 1991. Police said she was stabbed more than 20 times and left in a bathtub with the water running in an effort to wash away evidence.
In 2016, Siehl was granted a new trial by a judge who ruled that prosecutors and defense attorneys withheld information and did not pursue further testing of key pieces of evidence during trial. He was then released after the state attorney general’s office opted not to further pursue the charges.
In 2018, Feinberg filed a federal civil lawsuit against the city of Johnstown; Cambria County; former District Attorney and current Judge David Tulowitzki; former Assistant District Attorney Daniel Lovette; state police Trooper Merrill Brant; state police Trooper and forensic scientist supervisor Scott Ermlick; and former Johnstown police officers Angelo Cancelliere and Lawrence Wagner. Cancelliere and Wagner were individually dismissed in the case last week, which means they were not responsible to pay part of the settlement.
Following Siehl’s death in March due to a stroke at the age of 66, his children continued the wrongful conviction suit and a wrongful death and survival action case.
Siehl’s federal public defender, Lisa Freeland, said his health deteriorated behind bars. He had a heart attack in 2009 and had a pacemaker device inserted in 2014, she said after his 2016 release.
Feinberg said that it was believed that Siehl’s heart condition was believed to have contributed to his stroke.
Out of the gross $8.2 million, $3.2 million will go to attorney fees and litigation costs. Also out of the gross settlement was a lien to the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services of $4,789.22 and a lien to Medicare of $774.30, according to court documents filed Monday.
The estate will receive $5,035,838.90 in wrongful death and survival claims.
Feinberg spoke Monday on behalf of the Siehl children, who have publicly declined comment.
“The accountability and the acknowledgement that has been obtained through this settlement is something that they have been looking for, for their entire adult lives, you know, their father was taken away from them,” he said. “There was this cloud that hung over their family name when their father was accused of not just any crime, but a horrible, violent, personal offense, and they knew all along that he was innocent, that he did not commit this crime to have reached this moment, after so many years, and after so many ongoing struggles, to see this accountability, it is, you know, deeply upsetting that their father is not here is a relief to have obtained that this resolution.”
Due to confidentiality agreements, the full breakdown of what each entity paid into the agreement could not be disclosed.
Last week, the Cambria County commissioners authorized paying the county’s portion of a settlement, which was $600,000 in county and insurance funds. According to Cambria County solicitor William Barbin, the county did not acknowledge or admit liability or responsibility with entering the settlement.
At the time of the authorization of the county payment, an attorney for the City of Johnstown in the suit said that while details could not be disclosed, all of the city’s funds were covered by insurance.
The Pennsylvania State Police declined comment last week until the deal was formalized and further declined a request for comment Monday.
