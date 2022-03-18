SIDMAN, Pa. – A Sidman resident was jailed Wednesday, accused of hitting a man with a chainsaw during a domestic dispute after the cutting tool would not start, authorities said.
Croyle Township police charged Dennis Alan Richardson, 27, of the 500 block of Plummer Road, with aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, terroristic threats and harassment.
According to a complaint affidavit, Richardson was arguing with a 74-year-old man at a home in the 100 block of Black Road on Wednesday. The two men were in the garage when Richardson allegedly picked up a chainsaw and threatened to cut off the man’s leg.
After the chainsaw would not start, Richardson allegedly threw it at the man, striking him with the blade and causing a six-inch laceration, the affidavit said.
The victim drove himself to the Altoona Veterans Administration clinic, where he received eight or nine stitches to close the wound. Richardson retreated into a wooded area and refused to surrender. He did finally walk onto the roadway where he was placed into custody, the affidavit said.
Richardson was arraigned by on-call District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $50,000 bond.
