SALIX - A Sidman man will appear in Cambria County court, accused of having indecent contact with a girl, authorities said.
Dennis Y. Houghton, 80, of the 500 block of Forest Hills Drive, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Thursday before District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix.
In a criminal complaint, Adams Township police alleged that Houghton had indecent contact with the girl for about two years at his residence when she returned from school.
Police were notified after the girl told her mother.
Houghton was charged with indecent assault without the consent of the other and indecent assault of person less than 13 years of age.
Charges were filed after a forensic interview was conducted with the girl at the Cambria County Child Advocacy Center, in Richland Township in July.
Houghton is free on bond.
