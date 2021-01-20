Josh Trial

Josh Trial uses a broom to sweep snow away from his neighbors’ sidewalks along the 600 block of Grove Avenue in Johnstown on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.

 By Todd Berkey
tberkey@tribdem.com

