EBENSBURG – After some tense debate, Ebensburg Borough Council moved ahead on its project to install new sidewalks along streets in the northeast section of town.
On a 4-3 vote, council approved advertising for bids on the latest phase of a multiyear sidewalk project.
Council members Doug Tusing, Dave Kuhar, Scot May and Cecilia House supported the action, while Theresa Jacoby, Jeffrey Ball and Michael Owatt voted against the project, based on its current design.
The three “no” votes represent the entire streets committee, which reviewed the proposed work and presented several options for consideration at Monday’s meeting.
Streets included in this year’s project are north of East High Street and east of North Center Street.
Owatt led the presentation, describing areas where residents have put in concrete parking spots where the sidewalks will be built.
“My biggest concern is the loss of off-street parking for these residents,” Ball said.
Tusing, who is council president, pointed out the sidewalks are all designed on the borough property, so the parking pads are not on the homeowner’s land.
“This is a public right-of-way,” Tusing said. “It’s for the benefit of everyone.”
The same situation occurred in areas south of High Street where sidewalks have been constructed over the last two seasons, Borough Manager Daniel Penatzer said.
One of the streets committee’s proposals would delay any work until next year and require further review.
“That’s a big problem. It’s a lot more effort,” Penatzer said, reminding council the borough is going to put curbs in the area this year. Delaying the sidewalks a year would require duplicate work and cost more.
Kuhar pushed for council to approve the project as designed by L.R. Kimball engineers.
“We’ve been at this for years,” Kuhar said.
Looking ahead to the 2021 sidewalk project, Penatzer said he would support the streets committee suggestion to eliminate sidewalks on West Sample Street because there is not enough space for a grassy strip between the curb and a sidewalk. Homeowners on that street were vocally opposed to the sidewalks, he added.
Sidewalk construction the southern section of the borough included some streets with sidewalks abutting the curbs, but Penatzer said the situation is not preferred.
“We try to avoid that,” he said. “After seeing the sidewalks that were done that way last year, I am more opposed to that than I was in the past.”
May said he was concerned about piecemeal changes to the borough-wide sidewalk project, based on a few property owners’ complaints.
He and Kuhar were the only “no” votes on Owatt’s motion to eliminate West Sample Street sidewalks from the 2021 design.
Council unanimously approved removing 35 trees to make way for this year’s work.
In other matters, council authorized borough crews to begin repairs to deteriorating decorative brick areas in the business district sidewalks.
