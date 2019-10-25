State Rep. Frank Burns is partnering with Cambria County Crime Stoppers to offer a shred-it event and unused prescription take-back day Saturday.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ebensburg Walmart.
Shredding services will be available from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. and is $5 per box of documents. There is no cost to dispose of unused or expired medications.
Documents that contain sensitive information such as credit card statements and old medical records should be shredded to ensure protection of personal information, Burns said, while safely disposing of old medications prevents drugs from getting into the wrong hands.
For more information, contact Burns’ office at814-472-8021.
