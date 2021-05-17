Cambria County Crime Stoppers, the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office, Cambria County Drug Coalition and state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, are sponsoring an event to shred unwanted documents.
Shred It Day will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Fox’s Pizza at 1425 Scalp Ave., Richland Township.
The cost is $5 to shred a small box of documents and $10 to shred a large box. There will be a free children’s car-seat check and visitors can have coffee with a cop.
For more information, contact Crime Stoppers President Gary Martin at 814-421-7825.
