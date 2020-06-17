It’s not exactly how it was planned, but the shows will go on.
Due to the coronavirus, the 2020 season at Arcadia Theater in Windber was canceled, but organizers have announced the season will be presented in 2021.
“The board got together and talked about the uncertainty of everything that’s going on, and it’s so difficult to keep moving shows for us, the artists and patrons,” said Jerry Ledney, executive director the theater. “We figured the wisest thing to do would be to move the whole series to next year.”
He said those who have tickets for 2020 shows can keep them because they will be honored for 2021 shows.
“If you had tickets on reserve those seats will be held,” Ledney said. “Everything was moved.
“It’s like we went a year forward in time but nothing has changed.”
The lineup includes “Rave On! The Music of Buddy Holly and Roy Orbison,” Feb. 27; Fleetwood Mac Mania, March 27; “Face to Face,” Billy Joel and Elton John tribute, April 24; Hotel California, tribute to the Eagles, May 15; “Let’s Hang On! The Music of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons,” June 12; Rick Alviti, the ultimate Elvis, July 31; Simply Queen live tribute, Aug. 28; Dean Simmons, tribute to Garth Brooks, Sept. 25; “I Got You Babe,” the Sonny and Cher tribute, Oct. 23; Ornament, the music of Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Nov. 13; The Diamonds Holiday Show, Dec. 8; and “A John Denver Christmas,” featuring Ted Vigil, Dec. 16.
“The artists and agents were wonderful to work with in making this move,” Ledney said.
Beginning July 1, the box office will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for phone calls only.
In August, box office doors will be open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for ticket purchases.
Regular box office hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. will resume in September.
All 2021 tickets are available for purchase.
“We miss everybody, and it hasn’t been the same when you don’t have the people coming in,” Ledney said. “We’re getting by, and we will survive this. We appreciate that everyone has been understanding about the whole situation.”
For more information on shows or to order tickets, call 814-467-9070 or visit www.arcadiawindber.com.
