HARRISBURG – The state Senate could hold a final vote as soon as Wednesday on legislation that would give schools greater autonomy over allowing spectators at scholastic sporting events.
The legislation, House Bill 2787, was passed by the Senate Education committee by a bipartisan 10-1 vote, with only state Sen. Daylin Leach, D-Montgomery, opposed. The Senate could send it to Gov. Tom Wolf’s desk next week.
Wolf, who last month ignited intense public pushback by calling for scholastic sports to be postponed until January, doesn’t support the bill, his spokeswoman Lyndsay Kensinger said on Friday.
“The governor opposes the bill in its current form,” she said. “It’s unnecessary.”
The same day that the state House was passing HB 2787, the Department of Health quietly updated its guidance for schools to indicate that spectators are allowed to attend sporting events. The state’s earlier guidance for schools had been that if sports were allowed, spectators, including parents, would be barred from attending.
The new guidance keeps in place the state’s limits on indoor and outdoor gatherings – limiting groups to 25 inside and 250 outside.
Due to those limits, lawmakers have maintained the legislation is needed because the crowd size limits, in particular, would make football games unmanageable due to the number of participants.
Senate Education Committee chairman Wayne Langerholc, R-Richland Township, said that the state should give the local districts the authority to determine what size crowds are permissible, particularly since other youth sports have been held all summer without contributing to large outbreaks of COVID-19.
The legislation passed out of the state House on Wednesday with almost half the Democrats, along with all of the Republicans in the chamber, supporting the bill.
State Sen. Andrew Dinniman, D-Chester, was one of the Democrats who supported the bill in the education committee.
Dinniman said that the state has put schools in a difficult position because rather than relaxing the restrictions due to public resistance, Wolf and other officials have described the limits as recommendations rather than mandates.
School officials then get nervous because they’re worried that they’re inviting lawsuits if they flout the state’s guidance, he said.
“The schools are caught in the middle,” he said.
