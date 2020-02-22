The premier speaking slot for this year’s Showcase for Commerce has already been filled three months before the annual defense contracting exposition is scheduled to take place in Johnstown.
U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, a Democrat from Pennsylvania’s 6th District, is scheduled to deliver the keynote address during the John P. Murtha Breakfast on May 29 inside the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center. Houlahan is a freshman congresswoman from suburban Philadelphia and former Air Force officer with a bachelor’s from Stanford University and master’s from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
She serves on the House Armed Services Committee and House Foreign Affairs Committee.
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr., Showcase’s congressional sponsor, described Houlahan as possessing “great knowledge and experience not just about her military service, but also about how Congress works, and appropriations and how a focus on priorities will move the region forward.”
The 30th Annual Showcase for Commerce is scheduled to take place on May 27-29 at multiple venues in the Johnstown region, including 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Organizers, including Showcase for Commerce Chairman Ed Sheehan Jr., are working to expand the exposition. Military installations in Pennsylvania have been invited. And Cambria County’s two congressmen – U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair, 13th District, and U.S. Rep. Glenn “G.T.” Thompson, R-Centre, 15th District – have asked their House colleagues to participate.
“We’re trying to make this year’s event more statewide,” said Linda Thomson, president and CEO of Johnstown Area Regional Industries, which hosts the expo with the Cambria Regional Chamber.
Hundreds of business leaders, elected officials and representatives of the military are expected to attend, along with speakers, including Maj. Gen. Anthony Carrelli, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general.
“The overall impact of Showcase is really not just the two, three days that people come together, but it’s really building relationships that will keep the industry strong in our region over time,” Thomson said.
“There are times and opportunities to be networking with supply chain for various government contracts and government products and services.
“It’s having those opportunities to actually meet a new company or to find a new customer that might take another year to actually secure, but you met them during the Showcase.”
The gathering, including the breakfast, will once again carry on the legacy of Murtha, the longest serving congressman in Pennsylvania history, who rose to prominence in the defense contracting sector when chairing the House Appropriations Defense Subcommittee.
Following Murtha’s death in 2010, his successor in the 12th District, former U.S. Rep. Mark Critz sponsored the Showcase.
“It’s vitally important that we focus on the strengths, and the assets and the positive features of Johnstown, the workforce in Johnstown, the ability for people in Johnstown to chart their own future,” Casey said during a visit to the city on Tuesday. “And Showcase is part of that. It’s grown substantially since Jack Murtha did a difficult thing to start it years ago. He grew it every year. I’ve tried to carry the ball after Congressman Murtha and Congressman Mark Critz and others have been working with this.”
Casey took over sponsorship in 2013.
