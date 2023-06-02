JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Bullets ripped from an M-134 in short bursts, followed almost instantly by distant tapping sounds as they hit their target 120 yards away.
The M-134 is called a "minigun," even though it weighs about 100 pounds and can fire up to 6,000 rounds of ammunition per minute.
The gun's spray has been known to cause collateral damage when manually controlled, but Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace officials say the weapon achieves a higher level of lethal precision when plugged into a Kongsberg Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station system, or CROWS for short.
A demonstration was given last week at the Fraternal Order of Police lodge firing range in Lower Yoder Township, where Kongsberg technicians fired the weapon from inside a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle.
"People here aren't used to hearing an M-134 minigun go off," a Kongsberg technician said. "There could be lots of calls to 911."
There weren't any calls. Perhaps the bursts sounded too strange to alarm anyone not familiar with war.
Although the CROWS systems have been made in Johnstown for nearly 20 years, they've never been tested in Johnstown until May 26.
And that was a practice run for the real show at an international conference, held at the same location on Wednesday during the Showcase for Commerce defense industry expo. Kongsberg customers from 15 NATO member nations and a former U.S. ambassador to NATO attended.
"This is the first time firing with these weapons systems in Johnstown," said David Zucco, vice president for Kongsberg Protech Systems USA, which is located in Richland Township. "It's really exciting for us."
The CROWS system includes 600 pounds of hardware mounted on a military vehicle and controlled by a software interface displayed on a screen inside the vehicle.
About 150 people from 15 countries attended Kongsberg's international user working group in Johnstown this week. Kongsberg officials spoke about the event during Showcase for Commerce's Friday press conference.
"The idea is we gather our customer base from all over the world and facilitate an open exchange with them among the users of our system," Zucco said. "That's to generate discussion on what's good about the system, what can be improved, how they've used it and share ideas among our friendly nation partners."
The conference included a keynote address from Douglas Lute, former U.S. ambassador to NATO, who spoke about the war in Ukraine and its impact on the world, according to a Kongsberg press release.
"This was one of the most well attended User Working Group conferences we've ever hosted," Kongsberg Vice President for Business Development John Carlsson said in the release.
Zucco said an informal agreement between the Fraternal Order of Police and Kongsberg has set the stage for Kongsberg's future use of the range for CROWS troubleshooting and for maintenance of their systems, rather than relying on simulations or shipping CROWS systems to sites outside Johnstown for those purposes.
