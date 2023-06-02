JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – There is more to Showcase for Commerce than seven-figure defense contracts and international defense businesses networking.
The annual event also gives local agencies and organizations a chance to share their latest advances and innovative programs with a larger audience from across the region and beyond.
Conemaugh Health System, the Cambria County Drug Coalition and the Hiram G. Andrews Center were among those with displays and demonstrations during the three-day event.
Central Cambria School District’s robotics team, the Digital Devils, demonstrated its latest model.
After a break for mechanical repairs, junior Deklan Estep ran the device through its course one last time Friday afternoon.
“This is the robot we built for competition this year,” Estep said. “Its main purpose is to grab cones and put them onto the junctions. We have three different-sized junctions and we wanted it to be able to reach to the top of the tallest one.”
Most of the parts were purchased online when building the robot, but others were made in the school with a 3-D printer.
“I personally have three printed pulleys,” Estep said. “I designed them in AutoCAD on Autodesk.”
Estep plans to go to college to become a nuclear engineer.
Seventh-grader Sam Brannigan wants to be a chemist. He said being involved in the robotics program will improve his chances of getting into the university he wants to attend.
“It’s really a team-building thing and leadership – trying to get everything done in the time we have,” Brannigan said.
The team’s coach echoed those observations.
“This program has robotics at its core, but it teaches kids science, technology, engineering and math and how those subjects or concepts within those subjects work together,” Heather Niebauer said. “They learn skills like teamwork, time management, problem-solving, creativity and innovation in order to solve the problems that come up.”
