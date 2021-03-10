A group of Johnstown-area veterans will soon share stories about the songs that reminded them of home, when they were serving their country far away from family and friends, during an upcoming televised Warriors Rock show.
The pre-recorded broadcast, a fundraiser for Veteran Community Initiatives, will air at 7 p.m. March 27 and 5 p.m. March 29 on ABC 23, and at 11 a.m. March 28 and 9 a.m. March 29 on FOX 8.
Veterans will talk about their time in the military and a specific song, which will then segue into Gary Racan and studio e band performing the tunes.
“The stories are incredible from the veterans,” said Kimberly Racan, who, along with her husband, Gary Racan, formed Warriors Rock a decade ago, “and then their song brings you happiness and a smile because you know that music from World War II to the current conflict was a part of every veteran’s life.”
Gary Racan said playing the songs “just makes you feel good all over because we love and respect our veterans” during a press conference on Wednesday at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Warriors Rock usually puts on live concerts, but that was not feasible due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, so it will broadcast on TV and then posted online.
“Somebody put the idea in our head,” Kimberly Racan said.
“I say the guy up above. COVID can’t stop us. That’s what we said. It’s so wonderful because, the live concerts are great. We love them. With this TV show, this Johnstown show is going to be shown all over the country.”
VCI Director Tom Caulfield hopes the show can provide a boost to the community, which has struggled during the pandemic.
“We’ve all gone through such a difficult period over the last year, and it’s time now to get out there and start stressing our positivity,” Caulfield said.
“What better way to do that than have our veterans here and bring back some of their thoughts over the years, and what they’ve done, the great work that they’ve done, and actually have a celebration of the work that we’ve done over the years?
“Rather than negativity that always seems to be out there, we want to stress the positivity.”
Information about how to donate to VCI will be displayed throughout the show, which will be emceed by Rocky Bleier, a wounded Vietnam veteran and four-time Super Bowl champion running back with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
“We rely on the generous donations of the communities that we serve,” Caulfield said.
“This is an essential part of keeping VCI operating and doing programs and services.”
