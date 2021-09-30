JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – While local business members and their families dined, Johnstown native and best-selling author Russell Shorto took an interview in the lobby of the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center.
Nearby were some stacks of his latest book, “Smalltime,” which was one of Newsweek’s Most Highly Anticipated New Books of 2021.
Shorto, who lives in Cumberland, Maryland, is author of five books of narrative history.
“Smalltime” is about Johnstown, the mob and his family.
“The biggest surprise about the book is I didn’t know how people would take it, or if they would read it at all,” he said. “But the response to the book was overwhelming. I’ve received hundreds of emails from people saying ‘That was the town I remember. The streets were full of people,’ and that’s what I became captivated by as I was writing the book – it was the picture of the town.”
Shorto was the keynote speaker for the Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce’s 2021 Dinner on Thursday.
The version of Johnstown explored in his book during his grandfather’s lifetime is vastly different than the version celebrated by the business community at the dinner.
His book tells a story of immigration, he said, and prejudice. The mills in Johnstown wouldn’t hire Italians in the 1900s. A candidate for mayor ran on a platform of not hiring them, he said.
Shaped by that sort of discrimination, Italians nationwide began to run their own clandestine gambling businesses. His grandfather, Russell Shorto, opened a wildly successful gambling organization that was in operation in Johnstown from 1945 to the 1960s.
It was illegal at the time, but now gambling is operated by the state lottery. The way smalltown mobs were run, there were no drugs, prostitution or violence – just gambling, he said.
Shorto’s audience for his keynote speech at the conference center was 270 Chamber members, representing more than 40 organizations who were crafting a new chapter of Johnstown’s history.
Looking back over the past 18 months shaped by the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic hardships, the Chamber’s officers highlighted the perseverance of the area’s businesses and the support they received from the community.
“At previous dinners, we chose some very well-deserving businesses to honor – excellence in large business, excellence in small business, community impact and innovation,” Somerset Trust Vice President for Retail Kerri Mueller said. Mueller is also Chamber vice chairwoman.
“This year, we just couldn’t pick,” she said. “Too many of our businesses rose to the challenge in these tumultuous times.”
The Chamber’s board chairman, John Polacek, chief operating officer of JWF Defense Systems, echoed the sentiment shared by several of the organization’s members.
“Thanks to collaboration and hard work on behalf of many community organizations, we are filling up empty store fronts and continuing to promote our beautiful region as a great place to live with a high quality of life and reasonable cost of living,” he said.
