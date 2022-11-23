JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Retailers are predicting strong sales starting on Black Friday as the holiday shopping season kicks off after Thanksgiving.
Smaller businesses are looking forward to Saturday – “Small Business Saturday.”
Despite conducting most of its business online, vintage jewelry and gift shop Peaced Together will open its brick-and-mortar location at 100 Clinton St., downtown Johnstown, on Saturday, owner Crista Verhovsek said.
“I’ve always been open on Small Business Saturday, and normally people support that pretty well,” she said.
‘Big days’
For bookstore Classic Elements on Johnstown’s Main Street, Small Business Saturday brings in revenue that helps with sales year-round, owner Michele Adams said.
“Both days (Friday and Saturday) are big days for us at the shop,” she said.
“Support from local people, specifically on those two days to kick off the holiday season, helps for the whole year.”
On Friday, Elevate clothing store on Main Street will have sales on its own men’s and women’s clothing.
Then, on Saturday, the store will promote local artisans, said co-owner A.J. Eutin.
“We will feature products from more than 15 local artisans in the store, from jewelry to T-shirts to candles, soaps and stained glass,” Eutin said.
“We are going to have lots of sales that weekend.”
‘Prices are good’
At The Johnstown Galleria in Richland Township, Boscov’s store manager Rick Bausher predicts the store will have strong sales starting on Friday.
“The prices are good,” he said.
“And we are stocked. We are well-stocked on all items.”
He said the store’s inventory has returned to levels prior to pandemic-related supply chain disruptions that began in 2020 and have since been slow to recover in many cases.
“We have plenty of merchandise and at great prices, so we are expecting to have a very good season,” he said.
‘Hoping for more snow’
The Nov. 15 snowstorm was a natural advertisement for Ski Den Sports, said manager Brian Graham.
“We are hoping for more early snow,” Graham said.
“If it snows, we sell a lot. If not, we don’t.”
Shopping trends
For big-box stores, Black Friday has evolved with online shopping trends, Walmart Executive Vice President Charles Redfield said in a press release.
New this year, Walmart’s “Black Friday Deals for Days” events have begun on walmart.com every Monday in November.
“Black Friday has evolved over the years from a single day to an entire season, and is without a doubt the most anticipated shopping event of the year,” he said.
“Our customers are counting on us more than ever to help them find the season’s best gifts while delivering incredible savings.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.