Bricks-and-mortar or online?
Locally owned or big-box?
And what about the COVID-19 pandemic?
Many shoppers are exploring more than one way to find gifts.
Amanda Witcher, of Somerset, visited The Galleria in Richland Township recently. With a child due in January, it will be her 8-year-old son’s final Christmas as an only child. He’s into gaming, and she said she wants to “go all out” for him.
“I’ll probably shop more online than anything, especially with COVID,” she said.
As a result of foreclosure, The Galleria is set for county sheriff’s sale Dec. 11.
Alternatives to shopping malls over the years and retail vacancies have hit malls across the country.
A sale of The Galleria to a new owner would cap a foreclosure process that started last December.
Joe Anthony, president of Zamias Services Inc., which formerly managed the mall until the transition began, has said that although the next developer would have a new vision for The Galleria, he foresees the mall continuing as a retail center even after another ownership steps in.
Saddened by store closures in The Galleria, Witcher said she still wants to shop at the mall for Christmas.
“I still love shopping in the mall because of the music, and the trees,” she said. “But it seems half of these stores are closed down. I’m not sure if we will do too much shopping here or in Greensburg, but we will try to keep our money here.”
Karla Black said she doesn’t shop online at all, she said. She prefers local shops such as Barb’s Boutique on Galleria Drive.
“People should support their community,” she said at the store.
‘Some great stores’
Since Barb Krcha opened Barb’s Boutique in July amid a pandemic and a thinning Galleria across the road, she said many customers have ask her how she’s doing.
“They are so concerned. But I say, ‘Not bad. Do I want to do better? Of course,’ “ she said. “But the community has been very good to me.”
Krcha has a selection of home goods, Yankee Candle products, Chrystals and religious items.
“People are excited about our little store here because so many have gone out of business at the mall,” Krcha said.
“A lot of people say, ‘I don’t even go to the mall anymore.’ But we do have some great stores in the mall and they need people to shop there as well.”
Kim Pelger, of Ligonier, traveled to The Galleria this month to shop.
“I did local stores in Ligonier and, of course, online,” she said. “But I’ve noticed they’ve had a lot less in stock.”
However, Bre Smathers, of Indiana, hasn’t encountered issues with finding items she wanted.
Smathers started shopping earlier this month with a trip to the Richland Town Center in search of electronics, clothing, home goods and housewarming gifts.
“I’ll probably do a lot of Amazon, too,” she said. “But I found better selection of items in stores than I expected. I thought that all the stores would have nothing in them because of COVID, but I haven’t had any problems.”
Online options
Shoppers said electronics, especially those from Apple, are popular gifts.
Valerie and David Wilson shopped online through Amazon.
“It’s fast and they have so much stuff,” Valerie Wilson said.
But she visited bricks-and-mortar stores in the Richland Town Center to talk with store staff about specific products.
“We are very concerned about COVID-19,” she said. “If it’s busy, we’d walk out.”
Jen Kane, of Johnstown, said she’s shopped online mostly, with a couple of exceptions.
“Best Buy and Walmart,” she said.
Chris Stiffler, of Johnstown, visited the Richland Town Center, but only for an appointment.
“I started shopping mostly online – Amazon or Walmart,” she said.
“With what happened with COVID, it’s quicker and I don’t have to leave the house.”
