SOMERSET – Ginny Kelly’s family were greeted by a pep rally of sorts Tuesday as they stepped into Gordmans to celebrate its grand opening in Somerset Township.
Somerset Area’s marching band lined the men’s department. The high school’s cheerleaders welcomed the company to town by spelling Gordmans name in an energetic cheer, while store management held an oversized Gordmans that could have doubled as a game day football banner.
For Somerset Township Chairman Dan Halverson, it was a fitting scene.
“It’s a good day in Somerset anytime a store opens – even reopens,” Halverson said, moments after joining Gordmans officials for the store’s ribbon cutting. “It’s worth celebrating.”
A crowd of more than 60 shoppers joined Gordmans staff and management – and local leaders – to mark the North Center Avenue store’s opening.
For the retailer’s staff, it marked the end of a 10-day marathon to convert the store from one Stage Stores chain – Peebles – to another, Gordmans, Store Manager Marc Tamasy said.
Twenty pallets of new merchandise were stocked on the store’s shelves, he said.
That means the over-sized scissors Tamasy used for Tuesday’s ribbon-cutting weren’t all that was new to the store.
In switching from a traditional department store concept to an off-price model, customers will find well-known labels such as Ralph Lauren at a fraction of their retail prices, he told the crowd.
Much like competitors that often target larger markets such as T.J. Maxx and Burlington, new shipments of merchandise – apparel, cookware, perfumes and pet toys – arrive weekly from “the brands you love,” Tamasy said.
“There’s no more coupons ... but everything is priced so much lower that you don’t miss it,” District Manager Lisa Francis said.
The Miss Me jeans that young women often spend nearly $100 for at the mall – “they’re $30 here,” she said. And in the rural areas such as Somerset Township, Punxsutawney and St. Mary’s that Gordman’s targeted for openings, shoppers won’t have to drive 30 minutes to an hour to the nearest shopping mall to find them.
The store currently employs a crew of 21 employees, she said.
Gordmans company officials marked the opening by handing out insulated bags and scratch-off cards to the first 100 people who entered the door.
They also presented a $1,000 check to Somerset Area School District.
Somerset County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ron Aldom welcomed the news.
“When a store like this opens in a community, it means something,” he said.
“They’re investing here.”
He noted it’s the latest of a number of ribbon-cuttings the community has celebrated in the Somerset area this year.
“There was a time when companies were divesting here and we’re seeing a change now,” Aldom said. “When a company is adding a store this size, it signals they saw something here in Somerset Township. And this says a lot about where the economy is going.”
“It’s all good news,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.