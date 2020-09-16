A Johnstown teen wanted on a warrant stemming from two separate shootings this month has turned himself in to authorities, city police said.
Dashawn McKoy, 18, was taken into custody Tuesday on charges of aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and a firearms violation related to two cases, the first a Sept. 3 shooting that sent a 19-year-old man to Memorial Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the buttocks.
The other incident involving gunfire occurred Sept. 8 on Coleman Avenue, Johnstown police said in a release to media.
Another Johnstown man, Terrell Branche, also 18, remains at-large facing the same charges.
McKoy was taken before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger for his preliminary arraignment, police said.
His bond was set at $175,000 and $400,000, respectively, for the two separate criminal complaints.
He is lodged in the Cambria County Prison.
