BEDFORD – The Wisconsin man charged in a shooting during a U.S. Route 30 march in 2020 is now free on bond.
Court records show a bondsman paid the $350,000 bail amount set for 38-year-old Orsino Thurman late Friday, enabling him to be released from jail that night.
When bond agents are hired, they use resources, such as insurance policies, to pay bond requirements in full and then charge the person they are freeing a set fee – often 7 to 10%.
Through a contract, those fees are generally not returnable. If someone violates conditions of their bond, the total posted by a bond agent – in Thurman’s case, $350,000 – would be surrendered to the court.
To recoup that loss, a bond agent would have to collect the balance from the person they contracted with to bail them from jail.
In the 18 months after the shooting, Thurman has turned to social media to raise money for legal fees and bail support. Under the Facebook page “March on King Cino,” hooded sweatshirts and T-shirts with the hashtag “#CinoStrong” have been for sale for up to $45 since November.
Bail conditions
According to staff with Bedford County’s clerk of courts, Thurman must abide by his contract with the bond agent to remain free on bail, as well as several other conditions.
He must provide a current address and give written notice to court officers if he changes that address, within 48 hours of a relocation.
He must appear “at all times” for all court proceedings until his case is settled.
He must comply with any court orders he is given and must refrain from criminal activity while on bond, court staff said.
The probation conditions did not include GPS monitoring, another frequent requirement.
Thurman has a new address, now listing his residence as Dravosburg, Allegheny County.
Thurman faces attempted aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon in the case.
Cashaw questions deal
The case involved charges against two gunmen until last week.
Terry Myers, 52, of Schellsburg, testified against Thurman during his preliminary hearing, saying he fired back in self-defense after seeing a flash from a gun pointed in his direction.
Myers has agreed to continue to cooperate with prosecutors and offer testimony, and in return, his charges will be dropped at the conclusion of the Thurman trial, District Attorney Lesley Childers-Potts has said.
Myers previously had some of his most serious charges withdrawn by prosecutors or dismissed by the court after Thurman, as a witness and victim, failed to show up to Myers’ hearing last year.
Still, Johnstown NAACP President Al Cashaw is frustrated by the recent decisions.
“They’re making the victim the criminal,” he said. “Mr. Thurman never invited Mr. Myers to shoot him that night.”
“It makes it look like ... he was shot for walking while Black,” he said.
“Why isn’t Mr. Myers facing charges, too?”
Childers-Potts has pointed to Thurman’s violent criminal history – and the need for Myers’ testimony to convict him – as her reason for agreeing to drop the Schellsburg area man’s charges.
Myers does not have a prior criminal history, according to online criminal records.
Thurman has a history of drug convictions in the Midwest, which resulted in him being prohibited from carrying a firearm.
He was listed as a fugitive for months after he failed to appear for his hearing in Pennsylvania.
In September, he was arrested for domestic battery, child abduction and unlawful weapon possession after police say he battered a woman inside a hotel and fled with an infant in Illinois.
He was arrested after a pursuit on an Illinois highway after he live-streamed the pursuit and declined multiple times to step out of his vehicle, investigators said.
Four guns were found in his vehicle, and he faces charges for unlawfully possessing each of them.
In her statement last week, Childers-Potts said Thurman has seemed to pose a “danger to society” in multiple states – and her decision to ensure Myers’ testimony against him reflects that.
“My office needed to make a decision about what was best for Bedford County and what was needed to successfully prosecute the case against Mr. Thurman” and ensure he receives a sentence “suitable” for someone with his criminal history.”
Thurman also posted bond in Illinois and is awaiting trial on those charges. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled on the matter in April, state DeWitt County State Prosecutor Dan Markwell said Friday.
David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.
