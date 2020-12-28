A Johnstown man was jailed Sunday, accused of firing a handgun on Cedar Street, and police said they are searching for two others involved.
City police detectives charged Bryce Gibson, 20, of the 600 block of Pine Street, with two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of reckless endangerment and flight to avoid apprehension.
According to a criminal complaint, witnesses said they spotted two men wearing parkas in the area of Cedar Street when one of them pulled out a handgun and fired multiple rounds.
Witnesses said as both men fled the scene, they heard one man say that he had been shot.
Police later identified Gibson by his parka as one of the men involved. Police allege that Gibson and two others were firing at each other. They found Gibson in the area of Messenger Street and he was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center with a thumb injury.
Gibson told police that he was walking down the hill near Family Dollar when he heard several shots and started to run toward the middle school when police stopped him. Gibson said he did not know how he injured his thumb.
Police continue searching for the handgun and two other suspects.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 814-472-2100 or use the Johnstown police tip line by texting the keyword "JPD" to 847411, followed by a space and their tip.
Gibson was arraigned by on-call District Judge John Prebish, of Cresson, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $100,000 bond.
