JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Christmas season is quickly approaching, and with assistance from a Johnstown couple, underprivileged children around the world will have a brighter holiday.
For close to 20 years, Melvin and Beverly Hofecker have coordinated the Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child at Belmont United Methodist Church, 107 Coldren St., Johnstown.
“It’s a project where you fill shoeboxes with toys, hygiene products and school supplies for children around the word,” Beverly Hofecker said. “It’s a tangible expression of God’s love through the hands of local partners to share the good news of Jesus Christ, God’s greatest gift.”
The shoeboxes are sent to children in more than 100 countries.
“They get the shoebox gift, and many of them have never received a gift before at all, and once they get it, there’s a booklet in their language called ‘The Greatest Gift’ that tells about God and Jesus,” Beverly Hofecker said. “They also have the opportunity to do a 12-week course, ‘The Greatest Journey,’ and at the end, they get a certificate and Bible. Many of them come to God through that.”
Last year, the church collected 4,294 shoeboxes to be shipped out around the globe.
“We have a lot of people who have been doing it for years, but this year, we’ve had some churches come to us and ask for boxes and they’re getting in this program as well,” Beverly Hofecker said.
Those interested in filling a shoebox will receive packing instructions, and they can be packed for a girl or a boy in three age categories – 2 to 4 years, 5 to 9 years and 10 to 14 years.
Personal care items, toys, special “wow” items meant to capture a child’s attention, clothing, accessories and school supplies can be included.
A personal note and photo also can be added.
Items such as food and liquids, toothpaste, lotions, medications, aerosol cans, anything breakable or war-related cannot be packed.
A donation of $10 is required to help with shipping costs.
Shoeboxes can be dropped off at Belmont United Methodist Church from Monday through Nov. 20. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 19 and 20. In addition, there will be an extended collection from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Once collected, the shoeboxes are sent off to processing centers across the country before being shipped overseas.
The goal this year is to beat last year’s number of collected shoeboxes.
“This is a passion for us,” Beverly Hofecker said. “We’re really excited because we know each year how many more children have received shoeboxes and have turned toward God who didn’t even know about Him before.”
Additional information on Operation Christmas Child can be found at www.samaritanspurse.org.
For more information, call 814-266-1660 or 814-266-3964.
