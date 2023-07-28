With a career spanning over five decades, the godfather of shock rock is bringing his theatrical concert experience to an area venue.
Alice Cooper will present his “Too Close For Comfort Tour” at 8 p.m. Aug. 6 at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St., downtown Johnstown.
He last performed in Johnstown in 2010, appearing in a co-headliner with Rob Zombie.
“This is great and it’s incredible; he’s one of the legends of rock ‘n’ roll and we’re very excited to have him here in our building,” said Chad Mearns, marketing and box office manager at 1st Summit Arena.
“This is a high-profile show and we’re hoping that Johnstown and the surrounding areas will come out to support a show like this because its not every day that you get a Rock & Roll Hall of Famer coming through your area.”
The Alice Cooper band first found widespread success with the single “I’m Eighteen,” released in 1970.
He continued throughout the decade with later hits including “Under My Wheels,” “Be My Lover,” “School’s Out” and “No More Mr. Nice Guy.”
Since 1975, his solo career has yielded hits such as “Welcome to My Nightmare,” “You and Me,” “Poison” and “Feed My Frankenstein.”
“Anybody who has been a fan of Alice Cooper throughout the decades knows the kind of showmanship he’s known for with his live shows,” Mearns said. “We know he has several trucks coming in with this tour, so that means he’s going to have all the theatrics and visuals that you would expect out of a show from Alice Cooper.”
Known for his horror-themed theatrics on stage, Cooper’s work extends far beyond his musical abilities.
He has had notable roles in multiple horror films, including the “Nightmare on Elm Street” and the “Friday the 13th” franchises, and has several memorable comedic cameos in films and TV shows such as “The Simpsons,” “That 70s Show” and “Wayne’s World.”
His “Nights with Alice Cooper” radio show also airs nightly in more than 100 radio markets worldwide including Johnstown.
“Alice Cooper is one of the greats and one of those performers that’s worthy of a bucket-list show,” Mearns said.
“To be able to see him in your hometown is a great experience and an opportunity we hope everybody takes advantage of.”
The tour is in support of his new album “Road,” which is scheduled to be released Aug. 25.
“This show will appeal to a wide range of people, first and foremost to that core group of Alice Cooper fans and classic rock fans who have listening to his work since the early ’70s,” Mearns said. “There’s also people like myself who became fans of Alice Cooper growing up in the ’80s that got to know a lot of his work through the ‘Friday the 13th’ movies, and that was a doorway to discover some of the classics. Anybody who enjoys a good old rock ‘n’ roll show will find a lot to enjoy with this one.”
He said there is a lot of excitement for the show.
“The response was strong right out of the gate as soon as it was announced, and we had a strong rush of people wanting to get the best seats,” Mearns said. “That speaks to how strong the fanbase is. His name gets attention and sells shows.”
Tickets range from $49.75 to $99.75. There is a limited availability for some tickets.
Two VIP packages also are available.
Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com or at the 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial box office.
For more information, call 814-536-5156 or visit www.1stsummitarena.com.
