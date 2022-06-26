JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Shippensburg man died on Saturday afternoon after crashing his motorcycle as he and his wife were leaving Johnstown’s Thunder in the Valley motorcycle rally, officials said.
Mark L. McCleaf, 54, was driving a 2017 Harley-Davidson motorcycle eastbound on the Johnstown Expressway and attempted to use the off-ramp to get onto U.S. Route 219 heading south, according to Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees.
Lees said that it appears that McCleaf failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, which ejected both McCleaf and his wife from the bike.
Neither were wearing helmets, according to Lees. They were transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown, where McCleaf was pronounced dead at 4:49 p.m. due to blunt-force trauma to the head, Lees said.
McCleaf’s wife was admitted to the hospital, but her condition was unknown as of Sunday evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.