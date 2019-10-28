Shining through

MCADAMS[mdash] Marie, 97, formerly of New Florence, passed away October 27, 2019 at Indiana Regional Medical Center. Born January 9, 1922 in Elmore, the daughter of the late Emanuel and Mabel (Fye) Betton. Also preceded in death by husband Charles Leo McAdams, Sr.; grandson Michael Rector; s…
KOVAC[mdash] Alice V., 91, of Johnstown, died October 27, 2019, at the Atrium Manor. Born November 13, 1927, in Johnstown the daughter of Aaron and Nellie (Sauerbrauer) Ling. Preceded in death by her parents; husband, John P Kovac, Sr.; sons: Robert Kovac; Paul Kovac; and William Kovac; grea…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.