Sherry Lynn’s Ballroom Dance Center is celebrating 20 years of operation in downtown Johnstown this month with an essay contest.
Ten essay contestants will receive studio credit for dance lessons and have an opportunity to present their essays at the 20-year celebration event on Sept. 20.
Both current and former students are invited to write an essay describing their personal stories. Essays should be submitted in person or mailed to the studio at 646 Main St., Johnstown, PA 15901, by Tuesday.
Each month, special events will be held, starting with the 20-year celebration dance party on Sept. 20, with live entertainment by Satrycon, a champagne toast and commemorative gifts; classic crooners dance party, with live music by Denise Baldwin, is scheduled for Oct. 18; student appreciation night is scheduled for Nov. 29; and a holiday party is scheduled for Dec. 14, with live entertainment by Zupe.
