EBENSBURG, Pa. – Cambria County Sheriff’s office has become aware of ongoing phone scams in the area, stating that individuals are wanted by the office. The Cambria County Sheriff’s Office released a statement Friday stating that they do not contact wanted persons by telephone.
If you receive a phone call from someone claiming to be the sheriff or a representative of the Cambria County Sheriff’s Office saying that there is a warrant for your arrest, the office advises to not share any personal information.
