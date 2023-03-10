EBENSBURG – The Cambria County Sheriff’s Office has become aware of residents receiving scam phone calls.
The office will not will not contact citizens seeking any type of monetary dispensation.
Residents are being contacted from a phone number that appears legitimate, identifying themselves as law enforcement officers, and demanding payment for outstanding warrants, civil suits, etc.
If you receive such a call from someone purporting to be the sheriff or a deputy sheriff, and believe the call to be a scam or suspicious in any way, the office asks that you contact the Cambria County Sheriff's Office directly at 814-472-1691 and do not provide personal information over the phone to these individuals.
