EBENSBURG – The Cambria County Sheriff’s Office lunch room at the county courthouse in Ebensburg has been dedicated in honor of a long-serving sheriff’s deputy who died in November of COVID-19 complications.
A wooden plaque with the words “Sonny’s Place” above the door to the lunch room commemorates Deputy John “Sonny” Kuhar Jr., 79, of Vintondale, who died Nov. 28 at Indiana Regional Medical Center after contracting the virus.
The plaque, made by Ebensburg-area woodworker Steve Gironda, also includes Kuhar’s badge number, 13, which has been permanently retired by the office in honor of Kuhar’s service.
“We decided to dedicate the lunch room after John because of his service to Cambria County and how much we all thought of him here in the office,” Acting Sheriff Don Robertson said. “He was a big part of a lot of these guys’ lives – a big part of Cambria County law enforcement.
“He spent a lot of time in here. He liked to come in here and joke with the officers – liked to tell a good story. He always had a good story to tell. This is one of his places we would find him laughing. You don’t hear as many laughs coming out of there as you used to. Yeah, we miss him, so we thought it would be a good tribute to him.”
Kuhar had completed the 60th year of his career in law enforcement shortly before his death. Before he joined the Cambria County Sheriff’s Office in 1987, he had worked for the police departments of Vintondale Borough, Nanty Glo Borough and Blacklick Township, including a stint as Blacklick Township’s chief of police.
He was also a lifetime member of the Vintondale Volunteer Fire Department, a member of the Vintondale VFW post and a former Vintondale Borough mayor and constable.
Robertson said the Cambria County Sheriff’s Office has received hundreds of letters of condolence from law enforcement agencies across the United States since Kuhar died.
