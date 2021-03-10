EBENSBURG – Two Democratic candidates – Kirk A. Moss and Tom Owens – will compete in the primary election for the office of Cambria County sheriff, while acting Cambria County Sheriff Don Robertson, a Republican, is running unopposed in the May 18 GOP primary.
The race will fill the seat vacated by the passing of Sheriff Bob Kolar this past May. Robertson has been performing the duties of acting sheriff during the interim. Kolar had been Cambria County’s elected sheriff since 1998.
• Robertson retired from the Johnstown Police Department in 2017 after 24 years, serving in a number of roles. Robertson had served in the U.S. Army from 1985-91 before a two-year stint in the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
• Moss, the police chief in Adams Township since 2007, ran unsuccessfully in 2017 in his bid to unseat Kolar in that year’s primary race. Moss, who has been with the Adams Township Police Department for four decades, is a graduate of Forest Hills High School and Greater Johnstown Regional Police Academy.
• Owens is a retired Johnstown police detective and former head of the Cambria County Drug Task Force. He announced his candidacy in February. He is currently a Stonycreek Township police officer and a deputy sheriff. After a stint as a reservist in the U.S. Marine Corps, Owens was hired as a Johnstown police officer in 1994, retiring after 22 years.
In other county races:
• All three magistrate races in the county will only have one candidate on the primary ballot, with Kevin J. Price running on a split ticket in District 47-1-03 (City of Johnstown, Kernville Wards 7, 8 and 17; Daisytown Borough, Dale Borough and Lorain Borough); John Prebish Jr. running on both parties in District 47-3-03 (Ashville, Cassandra, Chest Springs, Cresson, Gallitzin, Lilly, Loretto, Portage, Sankertown and Tunnelhill boroughs, along with Allegheny, Cresson, Gallitzin, Munster, Portage and Washington townships; and Michael Zungali appearing on both tickets in District 47-3-05 (Hastings, Northern Cambria and Patton boroughs, along with Barr, Chest, Clearfield, Dean, Elder, Reade, Susquehanna, West Carroll and White townships).
In contested municipal races around the county:
(Note: Candidates appear as listed on information provided by the county election office after Tuesday’s deadline to submit petitions and signatures to be placed on the primary ballot.)
• Adams Township: Township supervisor – Democrat Brian Schrader and Republican Ron “R.J.” Young will run for one available seat.
• Ashville Borough: Council – Janice DeAngelis and Nicole DeAngelis, both Democrats, are on the ballot for three available spots.
• Brownstown Borough: Council – a quartet of Republicans, Kristy J. Dickert, John E. Balog Jr., Bruce D. Shannon and Richard Rambish, are racing to fill four positions.
• Cambria Township: Supervisor – Democrat Jim Melnyk and Republicans Barry J. Lauer, Kevin F. Krumenacker and Kevin Lute will vie this year for one available chair.
• Cresson Borough: Council – Democrats Susan E. White and Michael J. Zabinsky Jr. and Republicans Susan Ball Sheehan and Douglas Shawley will run to occupy four available seats.
• Daisytown Borough: Council – Democrats Melissa Ann Shuman and Cloyd Kaufman are competing as four spots will be contested in 2021.
• East Conemaugh Borough: Council – Democrats Edward A. Grove Sr., John A. Andrews and London A. Graham are seeking to fill three available placements.
• Ebensburg Borough: Council – Democrat Scot May and Republicans Bob Miller, Douglas Tusing, Theresa M. Jacoby and John Cobaugh are seeking to fill three spots.
• Ferndale Borough: Council – Democrat Cynthia Dom and Republicans Eric B. Brumbaugh, Mark Wissinger Jr. and Owen Hofecker III will race for four contests.
• Franklin Borough: Council – two Democrats, Jeffrey Weir and Sharon Lydic, are on the ballot with two spots on the line this year.
• Galliztin Borough: Council – a trio of Democrats, Richard P. Mackey Sr., Phillip J. Mazzarese and David F. Lingafelt, are on the primary ballot with four openings.
• Geistown Borough: Council –Democrats Michael J. Oliver and Donald P. Scott and Republicans Dennis Munko and Bill Schrader are listed with four seats in play.
• Hastings Borough: Council – Democrat Melanie Zearfoss and Republicans Jeffrey Semelsberger and Alison M. Link are in a race to gain election to one of four open positions.
• Jackson Township: Supervisor –one spot is up for grabs in 2021 with Democrat Eric Dreikorn and Republican Fred Meier Jr. listed on the primary ballot; tax collector – Democrat Paulette Baker and Republican Terri Baker Modic will compete for the position in 2021.
• Lilly Borough: Council (2nd Ward) – Democrats Richard Sweeney, Paul C. Sklodowski and Karingtin Sklodowski and Republican Jeff Hite will compete for three spots up for election.
• Lorain Borough: Council – Democrat John Chanda and Republicans Christopher L. Norman, John Wolfe and Florence Berkebile will contest for one open spot this year.
• Nanty Glo Borough: Council (1st Ward) – Democrats Diane Holby, Paul Phillips and Christopher Lyle will run for two open spots.
• Northern Cambria Borough: Council – Republicans Brandi Wargo and William John Toth are racing to fill two open spots.
• Patton Borough: Council (Ward 2) – Democrats Frederick L. Schilling and Jill S. Brown and Republican Patrick Wood are in the race for two seats.
• Richland Township: Supervisor – Republicans Brian H. Lehman and Jeffrey D. Wingard are listed as candidates for two open positions; tax collector – Republicans Cindy Santichen and Kathy Tercek are vying for the seat in 2021.
• Sankertown Borough: Council – Democrats Kelly McGarry and Richard Shandor and Republican Jason A. Erculiani will compete to fill four open slots.
• Scalp Level Borough: Council – Democrats Andrew Roman Jr. and Bob Toth and Republican Noretta Haydu are seeking election to three open spots.
• South Fork Borough: Council – Democrat John Mickolick and Republicans Mark Wadsworth, Daniel Lee Bassett and Frank B. Kmetz III are seeking election to the council’s four spots.
• Southmont Borough: Council – Democrat Robert Morgan and Republicans Doug Beri, Bill Trevorrow and Herb Ewald are jockeying for the four spots.
• Summerhill Township: Supervisor – one spot is on the line with Democrat Paul M. Banfanti and Republican Darren Wilson on the primary ballot.
• Susquehanna Township: Supervisor – Democrats Louis Christoff Jr. and Michael Schettini are in the running for one posted position.
• Upper Yoder Township: Supervisor – Democrat Robert Amistadi and Republican Paul A. Pioli are racing for the one open spot; tax collector – Republicans Karen Howell and Aimee Barr are listed as candidates for the primary.
• Vintondale Borough: Mayor – Republicans Joseph M. Coyle, Teresa Turiano and Garrett Smith are seeking election to this office; council – Republicans Jodee L. Walters, Justin Frederick, Yvette Olsavsky and Kevin Olsavsky have announced interest in the four spots up for election.
• Westmont Borough: Council – Republicans Don C. Hall II, Gordon D. Smith, Chris DelSignore and Marc McCall are looking to fill the four spots listed.
• West Taylor Township: Constable – Democrat Richard Makdad and Republican Robert Horner are candidates for this position.
• Wilmore Borough: Council – Nadine Kresic and Republican William Brence are listed to run for the two available slots.
