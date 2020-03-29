A Shelocta woman is dead after a vehicle accident Friday, according to the Indiana County Coroner’s office.
Christina A. Roberson, 50, was traveling northbound in a 2014 Honda CRV on South Walnut Street near Old Main Street when she failed to negotiate a left bend in the road.
Her vehicle struck the curb, followed by a road sign and then collided head-on with a utility pole on the east side of South Walnut.
Roberson wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and suffered injuries to her head, neck and chest Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. said in his report.
The incident is still under investigation, but Roberson’s death is being ruled accidental by Indiana officials.
Blairsville and Black Lick fire departments, along with Citizens’ Ambulance Service and Blairsville Borough police responded to the incident.
