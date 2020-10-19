Sheetz has plans to hire more than 3,000 employees companywide across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina and Ohio.
“The health and well-being of our team members and customers continues to be our top priority amid COVID-19,” said Stephanie D’Oliveira, senior vice president of human resources for Sheetz.
“As an essential business, Sheetz has been committed to staying open to serve the needs of the community. We are grateful for the dedication of our employees who have continued to provide superior customer service during these challenging times. In addition, we also want to provide employment opportunities for those who have lost their jobs during the COVID-19 health crisis.”
The announcement comes about a month after People magazine’s recent inclusion of Sheetz in its 2020 “Companies that care” for its response to the COVID-19 crisis.
People highlighted 50 companies, including Sheetz at No. 11.
“Customers who have visited one of the 605 locations in the mid-Atlantic, South, Ohio and Pennsylvania know that this 24-hour convenience retailer is good for everything from gas to coffee to a quick bite. But in the past months, Sheetz has shown how important a proper fuel up can be,” the magazine report reads.
“With schools dismissing due to the pandemic, Sheetz management knew that more children would go without nutritious meals. They launched the Kidz Meal Bagz Program, doling out free meals – a turkey sandwich, chips and a drink – to children at all locations. To date, more than 346,000 meals have been provided, the equivalent of $1.5 million in contributions.”
A Sheetz press release states that prospective employees should visit https://jobs.sheetz.com to learn more about employment with the company.
