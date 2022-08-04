JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Emma Thomson and Kaitlin Fritz met as freshmen at Bishop McCort Catholic High School and became close friends.
They attended Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins games, spent time with each other’s families, went on trips, kept in contact even when they were living on different continents during the early days of the pandemic, shared their successes, and stood together during trying times.
When Fritz was named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 Europe Class of 2021, Thomson was the person who excitedly brought her friend's accomplishment to the attention of their hometown newspaper.
“She was there for all those amazing good times, but she was also there for all the really hard times,” Fritz said. “She was there when we lost my mom, when you went through breakups, when you went through life changes, jobs. She was a rock. There’s not many people that can be that and grow together. We were able to.”
Thomson, 28, who was working as a communications director for U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, a Republican from Indiana, died in a two-vehicle accident on Wednesday.
Thomson and Walorski were passengers in an SUV that, according to updated reports from local police, crossed the center line on an Indiana highway and collided head-on with an oncoming car, leading to the death of Thomson, Walorski and Zachery Potts, the congresswoman's 27-year-old district director and the driver of the SUV.
The driver of the other vehicle, Edith Schmucker, was also killed.
'My best friend'
Shortly after the crash, Fritz posted a tweet: “Emma Thomson was more than just a staffer. She was a talented public servant, ambitious professional, kindhearted soul, exemplar Christian woman, and hilarious friend. I was and am always honored to call her my best friend. You will be so incredibly missed.”
On Thursday, Fritz talked about her friend, calling Thomson “a really pure soul who really left an impact at only 28 years.”
“Everything she did – whether it was professionally, politically, personally, spiritually – she did with so much care and grace and authenticity,” Fritz recalled. “That’s what I’ll really miss about her.”
Thomson previously worked as a communications director and campaign manager for U.S. Rep. Dr. John Joyce, R-Blair, whose 13th Congressional District includes parts of Cambria and Somerset counties.
“Apart from being a helluva staffer, Emma Thomson would go out of her way to be kind to everyone she met,” tweeted Ben Mullany, Joyce’s current communications director. “I'll miss my boss who was forgiving of typos, and I'll miss terribly having a friend to bounce my bad ideas off of before they went out the door.”
'Loved Johnstown'
Fritz said Thomson “loved Johnstown” and was “honored and humbled” to represent the local area in government. She referred to her friend as a “mover and shaker” in Washington politics.
“This was home,” Fritz said. “She put in the years of work and education to really make a change and to use all those skills and be authentic in politics. She was in it for all of the right reasons.”
Thomson – the daughter of David and Linda Thomson, president and CEO of Johnstown Area Regional Industries – was living in Washington, D.C.
Mark Pasquerilla, a well-known Johnstown-area businessman, recalled the time he and Thomson attended a roast of political consultant and commentator James Carville at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in the nation’s capital.
“I had to apologize to her mother because a roast of Carville is always a little colorful,” Pasquerilla said.
“It’s hard to tell how far she would have advanced in becoming a political staffer or somebody working in the Washington political world,” Pasquerilla added, “but what I remember is she did enjoy living in D.C. She was a very nice young woman.
“I feel bad for her parents. This is one of the biggest blows a parent can have. This has to really feel like a bolt of lightning out of the sky. It’s got to be very painful. I wish the Thomsons the best in getting through this. It’s truly a tragic thing.”
