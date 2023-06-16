JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Tony’s Subs, a fixture in the Roxbury section of Johnstown for nearly 60 years, is continuing under the ownership of Moxham Deli owner Joelle Hadix.
Former owners Garrett and Meghan Adams owned Tony’s Subs for the past six years. They purchased it from the original owners, the Sansone family, Garrett Adams said.
“It was time for us to move on to other ventures and focus on our family,” Adams said. “Joelle is going to do well with it. She has experience in the industry with Moxham Deli and being part-owner of Ace’s. She was the right fit.”
Under Hadix’s leadership, Tony’s Subs, 1346 Franklin St., is continuing to offer the same food, including freshly baked bread for its subs, but it is now open later and offers delivery, she said. In addition, she has plans to stock the store’s shelves.
“We have great pizza and subs, and we will slowly bring back groceries,” she said.
Hadix has been operating Tony’s Subs since March and officially closed a deal for the property at the beginning of June.
With the sub shop, Hadix now owns five businesses in Johnstown.
Hadix moved to Johnstown’s Moxham section from Hollidaysburg in 1992, and subsequently opened Wedding Elegance by Joelle and Carriage House Floral & Gifts, 600 Central Ave.
In 1994, she moved both businesses under one roof at Central Avenue and Village Street in Moxham.
In 2014, she and business partner Dustin Greene took ownership of the Ace’s event venue in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
Then, in 2018, she purchased Moxham Deli, 671 Linden Ave.
“I’ve been here for 30 years and lived in Moxham,” she said. “It’s a great community, and the buildings are just sitting there because no one wants them. I’d been going to Moxham Deli almost every day when the opportunity opened to buy it. I decided to go for it,” she said.
“All of my businesses are things I like – I was always in food service.
“I just like the business. The delis I’ve purchased already had a good structure and I wanted to come in and make it better. I listen to the people.”
Following customer advice, Hadix has extended Tony’s Subs’ hours to 9 p.m. The shop previously closed at 3 p.m.
“You have to get that dinner crowd, and delivery was another big thing that people said was needed,” she said.
