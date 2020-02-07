Many students these days dream of being able to go to college and graduate without debt. For Greater Johnstown High School senior Caroline Gress, that dream can become a reality.
Gress found out Dec. 2 that she matched with Tufts University, Middlesex County, Massachusetts, and was awarded a full scholarship to the college. She'll be studying chemical engineering while there.
"It's astounding to not have that weight on my shoulders," Gress said.
The journey to this point began when Gress applied to a mentor program through the The College Board during her junior year of school. She was matched with Michelle Rowicki, an undergraduate student at Princeton University, who told Gress about QuestBridge. Rowicki went through the company herself to get into Princeton.
According to the organization's website, QuestBridge is a "national nonprofit based in Palo Alto, California, that connects the nation's most exceptional, low-income youth with leading colleges and opportunities."
Gress said she felt like she could "be a pretty good candidate" for the organization – and succeeded, with Rowicki's help.
A question and essays period for the application process ran through August and September. In October, candidates found out if they were finalists and then ranked the top colleges they would like to attend. Gress said there were about 50,000 students who applied, 4,500 were finalists and a little more than 1,000 were matched with colleges.
'She's self-motivated'
Gress's mother, Tammy, said the scholarship has provided relief to their family because two years ago her husband passed away – which caused a financial burden. The scholarship Caroline Gress received will cover $78,945 a year, with her contribution being only around $1,000 per year for books and other necessities.
"I'm grateful she stepped up," Tammy Gress said. "She has a lot of gumption – she's self-motivated."
Tammy Gress added that her daughter is an "overachiever" who took her education into her own hands and she couldn't be more proud or thankful.
Caroline Gress's interest in chemistry began during her junior year of high school, she said. The class was something that caught her attention and when she began to investigate careers in the field she discovered that chemical engineering could have several applications.
"Chemical engineering just really stood out to me," Caroline Gress said.
She said she's interested in working with sustainable energy sources – including solar power and renewable batteries.
Caroline Gress said solar suitcases is a possible future endeavor. The suitcases include a solar panel, rechargeable batteries, lights and cell phone chargers. Once the money for one is raised, the pack is sent to a third-world country where electricity is either scarce or non-existent.
'So many opportunities'
But that's in the future. For now, Caroline Gress said she is excited to explore the courses available at Tufts.
For the past few years she's had to take upper-level courses at Johnstown online. The chance to be in a classroom meeting new people, forming study groups and listening to a teacher is exhilarating, she said.
She said she's also looking forward to the "newness" of the whole experience – people, experiences and places to go.
"There's so many opportunities there," Caroline Gress said.
On the other hand she said she'd be missing some aspects of Johnstown: her mom, friends, teachers and Sheetz.
Caroline Gress is ranked third in her class at Greater Johnstown High School, is the president of the Interact Club, which is the high school version of the Rotary Club, and was the drum major in the band for the past two years.
She also just made it to regional chorus, has the lead as Dorothy in this year's production of "The Wizard of Oz," serves in the Key Club, is a Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce youth ambassador and is a member of the National Society of Leadership and Success and the National Honor Society.
"She expects the best of herself," Tammy Gress said.
Caroline Gress will be the first person in her family to attend a traditional four-year university.
