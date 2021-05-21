Ian Banks was unaware until recently that he was the only Black real estate agent in Cambria and Somerset counties.
Banks, 25, is a buyer agent for RE/MAX Team Realtors. He started working there in February, but had already been working in commercial real estate locally before that.
“I decided I wanted to go into residential real estate because I thought there would be a more personal aspect,” he said. “I like helping people find the next home they are going to live in, and invest all this money in, maybe raise a family in and have their friends over. It just seemed more personal to me, and that’s why I was really passionate about doing it.”
His aunt shared an article about his new position on Facebook.
“She said, ‘I’m so proud of my nephew, Ian, the first and only Black real estate agent in Johnstown,’ ” he said. “And I thought, ‘That can’t really be true, is it?’ and then I just sat down and thought a little bit, and I was like, ‘You know, maybe this is true. But hey, good for me.’ ”
Banks, who is biracial and grew up in Johnstown, is the only real estate agent of color for Cambria and Somerset counties, according to the Cambria Somerset Association of Realtors.
Banks said he has served clients of all races.
“I haven’t had anyone come to me and say they got any weird feeling from agents in our area based on their race,” he said, “and I think that is one of the best things right now going on in Johnstown as far as real estate is concerned. Everyone is just working their hardest to get people into homes they can afford and be happy in.”
In private school until seventh grade, he was one of the only Black students in his school system, he said.
“I never really thought about it too much, and no kid ever does, but as I’ve gotten older I think, ‘That was kind of crazy,’ ” he said. “I see people arguing with each other today about things like old people, and I think if a bunch of kids can look at each other and not see any sort of issue with race or anything like that, why can’t we do that as adults?”
‘People couldn’t move’
Clea Hollis, a retired educator in Johnstown, said she remembers when houses were taken off the market when people of color went to see them.
“People couldn’t move where they wanted to move,” she said.
Still today in Johnstown, she believes there is not enough minority representation in certain professions that intersect with people of all walks of life.
She gave law as an example.
“We are devoid of representation in some of these professions,” she said.
There is one Black member of the Cambria County Bar Association, Dana Richardson, said Robin Mitchell Hagins, executive director.
“We are honored to have Dana as our only minority attorney at this time, and hope she paves the way for other minorities and women,” Mitchell Hagins said in an email.
Richardson lives in Pittsburgh but has been practicing in Cambria since 2010 as a member of the county’s Bar Association.
“I have an investment in Cambria County,” she said. “I consider myself to be a member of that community. I have nothing but amazing things to say. My experience from the day I was sworn in before the judges was very special. Anytime I’ve shown up to practice there, I’ve felt very welcome. It’s one of the most professional counties I’ve ever practiced law in.”
‘Different perspectives’
Her firm, Tibbott & Richardson, represents some Black clients, she said.
“I’m not sure everyone knows I’m there, which might be something for me to work on,” Richardson said, “but I feel when I do encounter African American clients in Cambria County, some of the clients seem to be very relieved because they feel like, ‘Oh, my goodness, I feel heard,’ or, ‘Somebody understands me or where I’ve come from.’ I don’t come from a place of great privilege, so my upbringing may be very similar to some of our African American clients.”
The fact that lawyers in Cambria are mostly white shouldn’t be an issue, she said, but it may be perceived as suspicious by a Black client who, for example, sees their attorney bantering with the district attorney who is prosecuting them outside of the courtroom.
“A lot of people misconstrue the DA-public defender relationship,” she said. “We are lawyers, and we are people, too. We do know each other outside of that arena. When we step into that arena we are in, we are opposing each other. That’s where the fight begins, but we don’t carry that fight into our personal lives.”
Richardson enjoys offering her point of view to her peers, especially in criminal law, she said, where there is a disproportionate number of incarcerated African Americans.
At midyear 2019, Black people were incarcerated at a rate of 600 inmates per 100,000 people, more than three times the rate for white people – 184 per 100,000, according to a 2021 report of the U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistic.
“What I like,” Richardson said, “is the ability to bring in different perspectives – being able to remind people of some of the challenges our African American clients may be experiencing so that there’s understanding and compassion associated with the relationships that the lawyers have with their clients.”
