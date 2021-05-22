Terry Hubbard and his wife Debi climbed onto their bicycles on Saturday to take a tour of downtown Johnstown.
The West End couple pedaled to the gazebo at Central Park, where Jeff Webb and The Delectable Sound was performing.
"It's the first time we're riding the bikes," Terry Hubbard said. "It's nice to be able to go around Johnstown and see the different bands and eat the food."
The Hubbards joined many other bikers and walkers who were participating in day-long events on Saturday to raise money for the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra.
"The JSO Presents: A Journey Through Johnstown" was a go-at-your-own-pace 2.5-mile walk, 5-mile run or 14-mile bike event that started and ended at Peoples Natural Gas Park in downtown Johnstown.
The happy sounds of live rock music and the symphony orchestra drew visitors who were eager to get outside.
"It's for a good cause, and it's great to be out in the community," said Tracey Seganos, of Davidsville. Seganos and a friend paused at Central Park on their way to Stone Bridge Brewing Company at the corner of Washington and Franklin streets, where the JSO Brass Quintet was gearing up to preform.
Seganos's sentiment was music to the ears of event organizers.
Jessica Satava, JSO executive director, said it was all about bringing people outdoors after COVID-19 kept many homebound.
"It's the official start to the summer season," she said as symphony concertmaster Maureen Conlon-Gutierrez played violin in the background, warming up for an evening performance with the JSO Strings. "Let's get people out to enjoy Johnstown and put music at all the stops along the way."
The stops on the bike tour included Sandyvale Memorial Gardens, the park behind First Lutheran Church, Point Park, Locust Park and the base of the Inclined Plane. Linda Rose, of Lehigh County, was part of a small group of friends who joined the tour.
"I think the symphony is a good cause and everyone should support it," Rose said. "Classical music should be available to everyone."
"With all the mental health challenges that people have experienced, we're sharing our mission of music," Satava said.
That's why Croyle-Nielsen Therapeutic Assocates, of Johnstown, was a key sponsor.
"Music is a big part of people's lives," said Jesper Nielsen, co-owner. "It has an intricate connection to mental health."
